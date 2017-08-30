

CTV Winnipeg





If you were planning on buying tickets to this year’s Banjo Bowl, you are out of luck.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Wednesday morning that the rivalry game on Sept. 9 is now sold out.

The football team is encouraging fans attending the Banjo Bowl to wear royal blue to support them, as they take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Bombers are asking fans to take their seats for the 2 p.m. opening kickoff, to ensure they will be captured in the 360 degree panoramic imaging that will be taken at IGF before the game.

The team has a record of 7-2 heading into the Labour Day Classic in Regina this weekend, and sits one point out of first place in the West Division behind the Calgary Stampeders (7-1-1).