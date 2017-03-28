

CTV Winnipeg





A brand of flour has been recalled in several provinces due to possible E. coli O121 contamination.

Health Canada said 10 kilogram bags of Robin Hood Original All-Purpose Flour have been recalled in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, British Columbia and Alberta. The affected bags have lot codes containing BB/MA 2018 AL 17 and 6 291 548.

The recall was triggered by findings from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during an investigation into a food-borne illness outbreak.

There has been one illness reported in association with the product, Health Canada said.

Anyone who thinks they have become sick from consuming the flour should call their doctor.

Food contaminated with E.coli O121 may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea.

In severe cases, some suffer seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis.