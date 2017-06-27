

CTV Winnipeg





The Downtown Winnipeg BIZ is putting a new spin on its Canada Day tradition this year.

For the seventh-year anniversary of the event, the traditional living Canadian flag will instead be transformed to a maple leaf on Saturday.

The Downtown Winnipeg Biz said the maple leaf will accommodate a growing number of participants and better fit the dimensions of Portage and Main.

“Canada Day is all about celebrating our love for our country, and appreciating the values that bind us together as a nation,” said Downtown Winnipeg BIZ CEO Stefano Grande, CEO in a news release.

“This year, for the first time ever, we’re bringing the Canada Day Living Maple Leaf to the iconic Portage and Main intersection as we come together to celebrate Canada 150, our country, our city and our downtown.”

The Downtown Winnipeg BIZ will be distributing 2,500 red t-shirts on a first-come, first-serve basis and ask all participants to wear red for the event.

The event kicks off Saturday at 8 a.m.

