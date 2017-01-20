Court cases with ties to Winnipeg police Const. Trent Milan are now under the microscope.

Manitoba's prosecution service said when he was arrested in 2016, it began a review of several current and past cases connected to the 16-year-police veteran. It's a measure prosecutors explained they are legally obligated to do in light of the troubling allegations.

"It has the reverberation in the whole administration of justice to have someone involved in this kind of corruption at this level,” said Michele Jules from Manitoba Prosecution Service.

Federal prosecutors have launched a similar probe.

In September, police announced Milan was charged with 34 criminal counts including breach of trust, weapons and drug traffiking offences. He was killed in a car crash weeks later.

On Thursday, CTV News found out about a major drug case connected to Milan where charges were stayed against all four suspects.

Now CTV News has learned about another case involving Milan, the former street crime unit investigator, with a similar outcome.

Lawyer Karl Gowenlock said he represented one of six accused in a March 2016 drug case where police seized a large amount of cocaine.

He said Milan was one of the officers who searched the home in question.

Gowenlock said in December he asked the court for information police had gathered about Milan's alleged criminal activities. A day later the lawyer explained most of the charges against all six suspects were stayed.

"It would have been the trial of Trent Milan in addition to the trial of the co-accused, I think the crowns were not eager for that to happen,” Gowenlock said.

More cases could face scrutiny.

Lawyer Jay Prober said he's planning to challenge a weapons case heading to trial, where Milan was involved in the stop and search of a vehicle.

"In light of his lack of credibility that would be, you know, be apparent because of the charges he was facing,” Prober said.

There's also a call from defence lawyers for Winnipeg police to review its policies and procedures into officer oversight.

"How they ensure that they're officers are properly supervised and that this doesn't happen, and explain to the public that this is something that doesn't happen again in the future,” said Scott Newman from the Defence Lawyers Association of Manitoba.