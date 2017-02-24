Two Winnipeg city councillors want a special meeting on transit safety following Irvine J. Fraser’s murder.

Russ Wyatt and Jason Schreyer called on Mayor Brian Bowman to hold a seminar outlining the immediate protection measures being explored.

The motion will be discussed at next week’s public works committee. Also on the agenda, Chair Marty Morantz is asking city officials to report back on current security provisions to see what can be improved.

Currently, police do random spot checks on board and all buses have cameras.

Fraser was fatally stabbed at the University of Manitoba during the last stop of his shift in the early hours of Feb. 14. He was trying to get a lone passenger to exit the bus when he was attacked.