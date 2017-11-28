

It appears more Winnipeg drivers are getting caught speeding through intersections.

According to the city's annual budget, in the last three years the number of speeding tickets issued from intersection cameras has spiked.

2014: 24,497

2015: 29,366

2016: 35,411

The Winnipeg Police Service says the rise can be attributed in part to an upgrade in digital technology in 2013. It says the cameras are now better able to read license plates, cutting down on errors, leading to more tickets being mailed out.

“So the infractions were there, but know they're just able to capture the images better so they've tweaked the flashes," said Winnipeg police patrol sergeant Kevin Pawl.

The service also says other factors play a role in why some years see fewer tickets than others. It says construction and weather slow down drivers, and snow covered licensed plates can be hard to read.

The city has 33 cameras rotating through 50 locations.