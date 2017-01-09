

Cameron MacLean, CTV Winnipeg





An investigation into explosives trafficking led Winnipeg police to a house on College Avenue this past weekend.

At a news conference Monday, Winnipeg Police Service announced they seized a number of emulsion explosives intended for use in mining.

The investigation is still in its early stages, Const. Jason Michalyshen said at a news conference Monday.

“At this point I’ll only acknowledge that interviews are ongoing, but I’m not acknowledging any arrests at this time, no,” he said.

“To what extent, for what purpose, who’s directly involved, all are questions that we’re working incredibly hard to sort through.”

On Saturday, police tactical units raided a house in the 800 block of College Avenue. One man who lives about a block from the incident told CTV News he saw two people, a man and a woman, taken into police custody.

“We want the public to be reassured that these items have been seized,” said Michalyshen. “Can or is there a possibility that these explosives remain in and around the city of Winnipeg for the purposes of trafficking? Sure, that is certainly a possibility. We’re not dismissing that.”

WPS described the explosives as approximately one inch (2.5 centimetres) thick and 12 to 14 inches (30 to 40 centimetres) long, containing high explosives meant for blasting rock.

If anyone is aware of or comes across these explosives, police warn people not to touch them and call police immediately. Call the Major Crimes Unit directly at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).