

Emad Agahi, CTV Winnipeg





Multiple coyote sightings have been popping up on social media this weekend, all taking place near the Rossmere Golf and Country Club in East Kildonan.

In one case, a coyote showed up outside a woman's kitchen window.

"We were in the kitchen and my husband tells me, 'Come quick, look out the window,'” said Karen Astrope.

Astrope is new to East Kildonan, having just moved into her home three months ago. Friday, she got an unexpected visit from a new neighbor when she saw a coyote, walking around in her backyard.

The wild animal was close. Astrope was able to snap photos.

"It spent around 10 minutes here, going back and forth. It was beautiful," she said.

Astrope lives on Roberta Avenue. Her backyard extends onto the Rossmere Golf & Country Club.

Other sightings included Helmsdale Avenue and along Grassie Boulevard.

"That's typically where you would see them in the city," said David Walker, an assistant professor at the University of Manitoba.

Walker is an expert in human-wildlife interactions. He said he’s not surprised to hear about a coyote in East Kildonan, but said coyotes don't typically appear during the day.

"They do exist in small numbers in the city of Winnipeg, whether we have an actual self-sustaining population, is a different story,” said walker. “Probably not as much as other cities, such as Minneapolis, for instance."

Charlotte Joyce said she saw a coyote running across the street from her on Helmsdale Avenue late Saturday night.

“It seemed like it was on a mission, for food,” Joyce said.

She said she doesn’t see them as a threat to the neighbourhood.

During the winter, Walker said it's easier to spot a coyote, because lack of vegetation means fewer places to hide.

"That coyote could be hanging around the golf course year-round and just not be seen most times," Walker said.

A coyote could be on the move to search for food, but don't hunt domesticated animals.

Walker said they like rabbits and squirrels, which explains why a coyote end up in Karen Astrope's yard.

"We have a lot of rabbits that come out onto our yard and I think he was smelling them, because he was sniffing the air and running back and forth," Astrope said.

Astrope doesn't have any dogs or cats of her own and hopes if a coyote does come back, it stays away from pets in the neighborhood

The province's conservation office said urban coyote sightings are quite rare.

If you see a coyote and suspect it to be a threat , you're asked to call Manitoba Sustainable Development.