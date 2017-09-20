

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg woman who was critically injured in a crash has been released from hospital after months of recovery.

Janice Naccarato was hurt in a collision with an SUV at the corner of St. Mary’s Road and Fermor Avenue at around 7:15 a.m. on May 31.

READ MORE: Cyclist taken to hospital in critical after crash at St. Mary's and Fermor

Her family has released updates on her recovery throughout the summer. She woke up from a coma on July 29.

On Tuesday, her family said she is being discharged from hospital and will continue physiotherapy and rehab.

“We cannot thank everyone enough for the support,” read the statement. “Thank you for everything - thoughts, well wishes, and support!”