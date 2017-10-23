A Winnipeg woman living with type 1 diabetes is worried she will no longer qualify for the Disability Tax Credit which helps her manage the disease.

People who spend more than 14 hours per week on insulin therapy qualify for a tax credit of up to $1500 per year, but some diabetes groups and the Conservative Opposition in Ottawa have accused the Liberal government of clawing back the tax credit for people who have previously qualified.

Monica White has received the tax credit which she says helps ease the financial burden of living with diabetes – a disease which requires time and money to keep in check.

"So it's knowing that that tax credit, I'm going to get money back at the end of the year, so it's not as much of a burden throughout the months," said White.

White most recently applied for the tax credit in August but hasn't found out whether her application has been accepted.

Diabetes Canada has said the number of people who qualify for the tax credit in the past year has plummeted.

“In order to live a healthy life we need to ensure we test regularly as well as do our blood glucose testing as well as ensure that we’re following the regime of what’s necessary in order to reduce the risk,” said Andrea Kwasnicki, regional director for Diabetes Canada in Manitoba and Nunavut. “What we’re anticipating is, if they don’t have the refund or the ability to get the Disability Tax Credit, they’re less likely to continue to test their blood sugars on a regular basis.”

White said becoming ineligible for the Disability Tax Credit is a concern.

“Honestly it's kind of a kick in the pants,” she said.

A spokesperson for the office of the Minister of National Revenue said, “The concerns brought up by the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and other groups, are worrisome.”

The spokesperson said no changes have been made to the eligibility criteria and that the Canada Revenue Agency has not changed its decision-making process with regard to the Disability Tax Credit.

As part of an emailed response the spokesperson said the Minister has asked the CRA to improve data collection regarding the Disability Tax Credit in order to get a better understanding of what’s happening with the claims that are made.