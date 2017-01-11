

CTV Winnipeg





Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the City of Winnipeg Wednesday.

An arctic high pressure ridge saw temperatures near minus 30 overnight. Winds of 10 to 15 km/h will produce extreme wind chills of -40 or colder during the day.

The national weather service says things will warm up over Saskatchewan and Manitoba near noon. But with the warmer temperatures will come light snow and blowing snow.

Environment Canada says more extreme cold conditions are likely for Thursday morning.