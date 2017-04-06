Featured
Far fewer garbage fires in Winnipeg since 2010
New numbers show in 2016 there were 256 trash and rubbish fires. That’s way down from 1,429 in 2010. (File image)
Published Thursday, April 6, 2017 10:59AM CST
Fewer garbage fires in back lanes are occurring in Winnipeg.
New numbers show in 2016 there were 256 trash and rubbish fires. That’s way down from 1,429 in 2010.
At the time, fire officials began a concerted effort to warn homeowners about leaving bulky waste in lanes.
The city also replaced hundreds of auto bins with the current garbage and recycling carts.
