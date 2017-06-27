

CTV Winnipeg





The Town of Churchill said the federal government has extended its food subsidy program for the cut-off community, but said more government action is still needed to help repair the damaged rail line.

Churchill Mayor Michael Spence said in a news release Tuesday the federal government extended its support for some food products.

The last train to bring goods to Churchill arrived on May 23 before the rail line was damaged by spring flooding.

“The rail line to Churchill is our lifeline, and we are pleased the federal government has announced a short-term measure to a partial food subsidy for our community while we are dealing with this emergency situation,” Spence said.

Spence said offers to start repairing the line are waiting on government intervention. Keewatin Railway Company has pledged materials, equipment and staff that can start immediately if government action is taken. The release did not specify what action the town is seeking.

“The line owner has stated in the public that they don’t have the funds to undertake repairs which is unacceptable and they should be taking action,” Spence said.

“This is the beginning of abandoning the rail line and it is incumbent on both the federal and provincial governments to step in immediately.”