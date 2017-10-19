

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Sears Canada begins its liquidation sales today at its stores across the country as it prepares to shut its doors for good after 65 years.

A Sears Canada spokesman says customers can expect deep discounts of up to 50 per cent off at its 74 department stores, and up to 30 per cent off at its eight Home stores.

Liquidation sales at its 49 Sears Hometown stores are due to start today, or shortly, but discounts there will vary, the spokesman adds.

The sales are expected to last between 10 to 14 weeks.

Sears Canada timed its liquidation sales to take advantage of the busy holiday shopping season.

The national retailer has been in creditor protection since June, but was unable to find a buyer which would allow it to keep operating.