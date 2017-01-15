Featured
Fire breaks out at home on Strathcona Street
Published Sunday, January 15, 2017 10:37AM CST
A fire broke out at a home in the Minto neighbourhood Sunday morning.
Firefighters got the call about a fire in the 500 block of Strathcona Street around 8:20 a.m.
Winnipeg Police Service officers are directing traffic and assisting fire crews.
Police told CTV they are not aware of any injuries.
