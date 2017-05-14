

The city of Winnipeg begins its bug-busting program by spraying for forest tent caterpillars in parts of north Winnipeg.

At 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, crews began spraying Insect Control Management Area 43 and 51, including Tyndall Park, Omand’s Creek Industrial Area, Amber Trails, Leila North, Riverbend, Rivergrove, Rosser – Old Kildonan, and West Kildonan Industrial.

The city uses a biological product called Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki (BTK), using high-pressure sprayers to cover the foliage of trees in parks and on boulevards.

After the caterpillars eat BTK, they stop eating and die two to three days later, the city said in a news release.

Residents can ask for a buffer zone around their homes, which prevents crews from spraying within 30 metres on either side of the property on the front street, side street or rear lane.

To apply for a buffer zone:

- Write to Insect Control Branch at 3 Grey St., Winnipeg, Man., R2L 1V2

- Email 311 at 311@winnipeg.ca

- Fax 311

- Apply in person at 1539 Waverley St.

Residents must provide identification tying them to the address, including copies of driver’s licences, Hydro bill, phone bill or other utility bill. Applications take around 72 hours to process, the city said.

For a map of all Insect Management Areas in the city, go to the city’s website.

People can also register for email notifications about where insect control crews plan to work.

Spraying will be canceled if there is significant rainfall or winds gusting greater than 20 kilometres per hour.