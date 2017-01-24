IKEA Canada has recalled thousands of beach chairs that can potentially result in falls or trapped fingers.

Health Canada said the recall involves IKEA MYSINGSÖ beach chairs, which are foldable, outdoor chairs with fabric seats and wooden frames. They were sold in light red, light blue, gray, green white, red and a red/blue mix.

Over 7,000 were sold in Canada. They were made between February 2013 and January 2017.

The fabric seat can be re-assembled incorrectly, Health Canada said, causing the chair to potentially collapse, cause a fall or fingers to become trapped.

As of Jan. 19, the company had not received reports of incidents or injuries in Canada. However, there were four reported injuries from Finland, Australia, Denmark and Germany.

All of the reports were about injured fingers that needed medical attention.

Anyone who bought the affected product should stop using it immediately, and contact an IKEA store for a full refund.