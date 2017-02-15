

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba Health has released an updated list of restaurants shut down for failing public health inspections.

Exchange District dim sum restaurant Kum Koon Garden is the most recent eatery to be closed for a violation.

According to the report, it didn’t pass its Feb. 13 inspection for failing to take effective measures to prevent the entry of rodents. There was also evidence of mice infestation, the report said.

Osborne Street lounge After Dark Winnipeg also got a failing grade on Jan. 5. The report said it was temporarily closed for poor sanitization and for failing to ensure its mechanical dishwasher was capable of cleaning all utensils and tableware.

A number of Winnipeg swimming pools were also temporarily closed for a variety of infractions, including the Churchill Swimming Pool and the Holiday Inn Airport West’s swimming area.

All facilities have to be re-inspected prior to being reopened.

Manitoba Health’s complete report can be read here.