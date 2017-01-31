A Manitoba MLA who was the subject of a sexual harassment complaint will no longer be a member of the NDP caucus.

Mohinder Saran, MLA for Maples, was suspended from attending caucus meetings in November following a formal complaint that he had harassed someone in the workplace.

Tom Lindsey, NDP caucus chair, said in a press release that “caucus stands against all forms of sexual harassment.”

He also said that in order to respect the confidentiality of all those involved, the NDP would not comment further.

Saran said he is disappointed with the decision.

“This whole situation has deeply impacted me both professionally and personally,” Saran said in a statement Tuesday. “I will now sit as an independent and I assure you all that I will continue to devote myself to my constituents and my community.”

He explained he is considering his options at this time, including taking legal action.

MLA Judy Klassen, interim leader of the Manitoba Liberal Party, said the delay on the decision by the NDP caucus set “a poor example of how to foster safe, discrimination free work environments” within the province.



The legislature's human resources branch investigated, and Saran's lawyer said Saran has undergone sensitivity training.

There were also reports that Saran was accused of making "inappropriate overtures, inappropriate comments" to a subordinate that verged on propositioning and that, because of the power imbalance, "someone's livelihood was potentially at stake."

The earlier complaint involved a person who was transferred to work in the offices of then-premier Greg Selinger – a series of bureaus both in the legislature and a nearby office building.

Selinger was unaware of the complaint at the time and learned of it in recent weeks, caucus spokesperson Rachel Morgan said.

Saran was first elected in 2007 and later played a key role in helping Selinger survive an internal revolt when five senior cabinet ministers called on him to resign.

In early 2015, Saran helped deliver 117 delegates to Selinger's leadership campaign from his constituency in The Maples in north Winnipeg. At the ensuing leadership convention, Selinger hung on to his job by 33 votes and, weeks later, elevated Saran to cabinet in the housing and community development portfolio.

With files from The Canadian Press.