Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has added his voice to the debate over the federal government's proposed tax changes.

Surrounded by business owners, farmers and the Canadian Federation for Independent Business, Pallister told a crowd gathered Western Marble Granite and Tile that "these proposed changes will take millions of dollars out of the hands of Manitobans and deliver them to Ottawa."

Pallister said the proposed changes could only come from a federal government which doesn't understand the importance of small and medium-sized business.

"It's good for Bay Street, it's good for Ottawa. It's not good for the farm gate," said Pallister. "I think what we're asking for is tax fairness."

Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Prime Minster Justin Trudeau have stood firm on the controversial plan, saying the tax changes are about making the system fair, rather than generating revenue for the government.