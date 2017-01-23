Featured
Mild temperatures and freezing rain create icy driving conditions
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 7:44AM CST
This January may be one of the wettest Januarys on record in Manitoba, and all the precipitation is creating some problems.
Rain and freezing rain over the weekend are making driving challenging on some Manitoba streets and highways.
Schools in the Evergreen School Division are closed because of dangerous driving conditions.
Schools in the Lakeshore School Division are also closed because of icy road conditions.
