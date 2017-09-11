

CTV Winnipeg





A moose that was apprehended by conservation officers near Investors Group Field Saturday has died, the province said Monday.

The calf was roaming around the city on Friday and Saturday before it was finally caught and tranquilized by officers on Saturday afternoon in a field near Pembina Highway.

The province said the moose became a public safety concern with thousands of people nearby for the Banjo Bowl football game at Investors Group Field.

The province said officers were planning on relocating the moose outside of the city, but it died while being transported.

The stress of running through a populated urban area in hot weather took a toll on the animal, the province said.