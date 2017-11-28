

CTV Winnipeg





The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says Const. Justin Holz has been charged with three more offences as a result of its investigation into the crash that left a man dead.

On Tuesday the IIU, responsible for investigating incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, said Holz has now also been charged with dangerous driving, dangerous driving causing death, and driving with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding eighty milligrams and thereby causing death.

Cody Severight, 23, died Tuesday, Oct. 10, after being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and Sutherland Avenue.

Holz, 34, was initially charged with impaired driving causing death and failing to stop and the scene of an accident involving death. He now faces three additional charges.

READ MORE: Off-duty Winnipeg police officer charged, 23-year-old dead after being struck by vehicle

Off-duty officer involved in hit-and-run could see more charges, internal discipline: Winnipeg police chief

Two more officers put on leave during investigation into fatal hit and run

The IIU said its investigation is ongoing.

Two other officers have been placed on administrative leave as part of the investigation. Police Chief Danny Smyth has said the two had been assisting the ongoing independent investigation.

He also said that on the night of the hit and run, Holz was given a breathalyzer test three to four hours after arresting officers suspected he was impaired.

With files from The Canadian Press