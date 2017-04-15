

CTV Winnipeg





Flooding in Opaskwayak Cree Nation has forced more than 100 residents to evacuate.

Ice jams have caused flooding in the area near The Pas and the R.M. of Kelsey. The Canadian Red Cross is helping to find temporary housing, food and support services for the evacuees, who will stay in hotels in The Pas.

The Red Cross is already helping more than 325 evacuees from Peguis First Nation, Long Plain First Nation, Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, Canupawapka Dakota First Nation and Waywayseecappo First Nation.

The agency has an agreement with the federal government to provide disaster assistance to Manitoba First Nations.

REDUCING FLOWS ON LOWER ASSINIBOINE

The Province of Manitoba said it's slowly reducing the amount water on the lower Assiniboine River.

In the R.M. of St. Francois Xavier Saturday, flooding closed one road and water surrounded at least one home. But the reeve said so far, this has been a good year for his community.

The province said levels on the lower Assiniboine will be reduced to 14,000 cubic feet per second by Monday. Gradual decreases depend on precipitation.