Thousands of nailer tools have been recalled after someone was minorly injured while using the product.

Health Canada recalled the Mastercraft 2-in-1 Nailer sold at Canadian Tire Stores from 2009 to March of 2011.

The agency said the casting on the nailer that attaches the exhaust port to the hand tool may break, causing the exhaust port to detach, posing a risk of injury.

As of late March, the company received five reports of the port detaching in Canada. One person was minorly injured as a result.

The recalled tool is the dark blue design with a yellow trigger and top. It can be identified by the manufacturing date code that’s on the body of the tool. Any products with the last four digits 2011 or prior are included in the recall.

Health Canada said about 25,762 units were sold in Canada.

Anyone who bought the product should immediately stop using it and return it to a Canadian Tire store for a refund.