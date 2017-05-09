The Altona Police Service said it encountered a new substance known as kratom while executing a search warrant last month.

Police said members from the Regional Response Tactical Team, Altona Police Service and Canada Border Services Agency searched a suite in the Southbend apartment block on April 10.

“Drugs seized include everything from marijuana, including edibles, to prescription pills, to counterfeit Xanax ,to MDMA, to name a few. Police also encountered a new substance known as kratom,” a news release said.

Altona Police Chief Perry Batchelor said Tuesday about 140 grams of the substance was seized. It was sent to a lab for testing.

“Cash and a relatively large amount of drugs were seized, totaling $18,000.00.”

Police said an Altona man was charged with several counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and a Gretna man was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Both were released from custody for a future court date.

WHAT IS KRATOM?

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, kratom is a plant consumed throughout the world for its stimulant effects and as an opioid substitute.

The centre’s website said kratom is typically brewed into a tea, chewed, smoked, or ingested in a capsule. It said the drug is also known as Thang, Kakuam, Thom, Ketum, and Biak.

The National Institute of Drug Abuse has identified kratom as an emerging drug of abuse, and because deaths have been attributed to kratom in the United States, some jurisdictions have passed or are considering legislation to make kratom use a felon.

KRATOM PREVIOUSLY FOUND IN MANITOBA

The Winnipeg Police Service said in an email to CTV Winnipeg Tuesday that kratom is legal in Canada.

“It is not something our officers have really heard anything about, most likely due to the fact it is legal here in Canada”.

Meanwhile, RCMP said Kratom was also seized in Manitoba in 2012.

"Kratom is a plant and is not considered a drug as per the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, which means its not an illegal act to be in possession of it or for consuming it," said Sgt. Paul Manaigre.

"One of the concerns that police have is the potential to mix kratom with other known illicit drugs to obtain the desired effect of the user," he added.

RCMP said any seized product will be sent for analysis to determine if any illicit drug was included.