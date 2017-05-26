Winnipeg's police chief has some harsh words for a city councillor who made critical remarks about plans for a future police station.

Coun. Ross Eadie (Mynarski) told CTV News on Thursday the police service is eyeing the Charlie Krupp Stadium grounds for a new station.

He raised concerns this could displace the North Winnipeg Nomads Football Club.

In a release Chief Danny Smyth said the service prefers the location, but said Eadie spoke out before police had a chance to consult the Nomads and others.

"Before we could even begin on this consultation process, it was circumvented by unfortunate and disappointing remarks by Coun. Ross Eadie that needlessly inflamed the situation,” Smyth said.

Eadie said he does not regret making the comments, because the project could impact the 300 youth who play football there.

Smyth said before any decision is made, all those impacted will be part of the discussions.