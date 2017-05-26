Featured
Police chief accuses councillor of inflaming Winnipeg football club situation
For 20 years the Nomads Football Club has played at the Charlie Krupp Stadium site.
Published Friday, May 26, 2017 12:14PM CST
Last Updated Friday, May 26, 2017 12:36PM CST
Winnipeg's police chief has some harsh words for a city councillor who made critical remarks about plans for a future police station.
Coun. Ross Eadie (Mynarski) told CTV News on Thursday the police service is eyeing the Charlie Krupp Stadium grounds for a new station.
He raised concerns this could displace the North Winnipeg Nomads Football Club.
In a release Chief Danny Smyth said the service prefers the location, but said Eadie spoke out before police had a chance to consult the Nomads and others.
"Before we could even begin on this consultation process, it was circumvented by unfortunate and disappointing remarks by Coun. Ross Eadie that needlessly inflamed the situation,” Smyth said.
Eadie said he does not regret making the comments, because the project could impact the 300 youth who play football there.
Smyth said before any decision is made, all those impacted will be part of the discussions.
