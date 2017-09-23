

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police say a man is dead, following a serious incident that closed off a residential street in The Maples.

At approximately 4 p.m. police said they responded to an altercation at a residence in the 100 block of Madrigal Close after reports of a stabbing.

Police said a member of the Tactical Support Team was stabbed in the upper part of his body by a 33-year-old man, following the officers arrival.

A tactical tourniquet was applied to the officer to stabilize his injury, according to police.

“The tactical tourniquet was critical to saving the officers life,” said Const. Jay Murray.

Murray went on to say that the 35-year-old officer was transported to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

He said the officer was stabbed in the shoulder area and that the injury could be life-changing.

According to police, the 33-year-old suspect was shot by an officer.

The man was also transported to hospital in critical condition.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified.

There have been three officer-involved shootings in Winnipeg in the past three months.