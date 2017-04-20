Featured
Police warn of scammers posing as Canada Revenue Agency
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, April 20, 2017 4:34PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, April 20, 2017 5:50PM CST
Scammers posing as Canada Revenue Agency officials are sending out fake emails with details on a refund in a bid to get personal information.
The fraudsters are also calling people in Manitoba and threatening legal action if tax payments aren't received.
Winnipeg police said there are a few easy ways to tell if these are legitimate, including asking for credentials.
Officers also said the CRA wouldn't ask for personal information like your bank account.
Police advise the CRA would likely contact you by mail.
