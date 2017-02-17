

CTV Winnipeg





A spokesperson with NAV Canada said the company is proposing changes to flight paths arriving and departing from Winnipeg.

Spokesperson Jonathan Bagg said the changes would affect the Headingley, East Kildonan and St. Norbert areas.

NAV Canada manages 18 million square kilometres of Canadian and oceanic airspace.

Bagg said they want to start using these paths into Winnipeg because they’re more direct. The changes would see the average flight time cut by three minutes, which could eliminate 800 metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions each year, Bagg said.

The changed paths would be flown using satellite-positioning technology that allows the plane to start descent earlier.

The company said it’s also quieter because the plane doesn’t use as much thrust, and is also more energy-efficient.

Bagg said about 20 per cent of planes now use this technology, but the rest of the industry is (cut not) shifting towards using it.

The company plans to hold consultations on the proposed changes in March. A full schedule can be found here.