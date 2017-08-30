The Red Cross is working on a plan for a large group shelter able to house up to 1,000 evacuees.

Winnipeg's RBC Convention Centre has set up 100 cots for those who evacuated from northern Manitoba.

They plan to set up 1,000 cots in total, and have an extra 500 on hand if needed.

The convention centre expects evacuees to arrive Thursday morning.

Military to offer air support

The Department of National Defence said the Canadian Armed Forces will provide RCAF air assets to support evacuation efforts in Wasagamack First Nation community.

“Our air personnel, soldiers and sailors stand ready to assist and serve fellow Canadians who face uncertainty and distress from natural disasters,” DND said in a statement.

The Department of Indigenous and Northern Affairs is also stepping in to deal with the large number of people forced out of their communities.

INAC tells CTV News it’s working to set up a temporary shelter for 1200 evacuees of the wildfires at the Winnipeg Convention Centre, to open Thursday.

“The extra space is needed to accommodate the large number of individuals displaced by the fires,” read a statement issued Wednesday.

Fighting the fire near Wasagamack First Nation

Fighting the fire near Wasagamack has been difficult. Heavy smoke has hampered water bombers from flying to put it out.

Provincial fire officials said it flared up quickly, and it’s growing.

It said water bombers are on standby, and ready to go out as soon as conditions are safe enough.

Manitoba Sustainable Development said it hopes rain on Friday will ease the situation, but expects dry conditions to persist into next week.

3700 people forced out of communities

The Canadian Red Cross said Wednesday 3,700 people will be flown south to Brandon, Winnipeg and Thompson in the coming days.

2,000 people left Wasagamack First Nation Tuesday due to a fire that officials say is less than one kilometre from the nearest home.

Another 1,700 with health conditions from nearby St. Teresa Point and Garden Hill First Nation are also on their way south due to heavy smoke in the area.

The Red Cross said in addition to those 3,700 people about 900 evacuees are already in Winnipeg hotels from Poplar River First Nation where another wildfire is burning.

That brings the total number of evacuees this month from the north to 4,600 people.

The entire community of Wasagamack left on boats Tuesday afternoon and night.

"It is sad to see, but at the same time everyone was in good spirits,” said St. Theresa Point Chief David McDougall. His community welcomed more than 1000 of the evacuees.

The Red Cross said evacuees will go to Brandon until hotels fill up, then Winnipeg. It said some people with medical needs will also go to Thompson.

It said Manitoba is used to dealing with forest fires and handling emergency evacuations, but this one is different.

"In the last couple years this is probably largest evacuation in one area due to fires," said Canadian Red Cross vice-president, Manitoba and Nunavut Shawn Feely.

Canada Post adjusts mail delivery for evacuees

Canada Post announced on Thursday that residents of Wasagamack and Poplar River First Nations will be able to pick up their mail in Winnipeg.

"Evacuated residents of Poplar River and Wasagamack First Nations, as of Thursday, August 31, are able to pick up their mail from the Canada Post facility at 266 Graham Avenue in Winnipeg," said Canada Post in a release.

Canada Post also said cheques that are not collected by evacuated residents will be delivered by Canada Post once mail service resumes in affected areas.​​