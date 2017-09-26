

RCMP investigators believe a fire that spread throughout Virden’s historic district Saturday was deliberately set.

The fire on 7th Avenue was reported to RCMP at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

The Westman RCMP continue to investigate in conjunction with the Brandon Major Crimes Unit and the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact Virden RCMP at 204.748.2046, or anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477