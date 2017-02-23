Featured
RCMP display prisoner pods pulled by quads at Trappers' Festival
Police in The Pas tweeted out a picture of prisoner pods. Officers took them to the Northern Manitoba Trappers' Festival parade this week. (Source: RCMP)
Published Thursday, February 23, 2017 8:54PM CST
RCMP up north showed off a cool new tool.
Police in The Pas tweeted out a picture of prisoner pods. The pod is being pulled behind off road vehicles.
Its wheels can be changed out for skis.
They're heated, lighted, and have a secure seat for prisoners.
RCMP say they can be used for remote investigations, missing or lost hunters, and transport needs during a major snow storm.
Officers took them to the Northern Manitoba Trappers' Festival parade this week.
