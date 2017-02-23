

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP up north showed off a cool new tool.

Police in The Pas tweeted out a picture of prisoner pods. The pod is being pulled behind off road vehicles.

Its wheels can be changed out for skis.

They're heated, lighted, and have a secure seat for prisoners.

RCMP say they can be used for remote investigations, missing or lost hunters, and transport needs during a major snow storm.

Officers took them to the Northern Manitoba Trappers' Festival parade this week.