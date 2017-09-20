

CTV News





RCMP in Carman is investigating a series of thefts of items stored in vehicles and one vehicle theft.

The incidents took place between Sept. 14 and 19, 2017. The Mounties say the stolen items include credit cards, identification, sunglasses, garage door openers, and cash.

RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre called the incidents “crimes of opportunity,” and said drivers should “always remove valuables from their vehicles” and lock doors.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Carman RCMP at 204-745-6760 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.