RCMP said they tracked down a stolen vehicle in the Minnedosa area last Friday, leading to the arrest of a 42-year-old man.

On Sept. 20, officers said they received a report of a suspicious vehicle around 8 p.m. The caller said that it looked similar to a stolen vehicle that had been posted earlier on social media.

Around 9:30 p.m., an officer spotted the vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the road with the engine running in Minnedosa.

As the officer approached the vehicle, it sped off.

RCMP said the vehicle was spotted again leaving Provincial Road 262 and into a swampy field where it came to a stop. The driver then fled on foot, officers said.

Officers secured the area and with the help of police dog “Ozzy” the driver was arrested.

Jayson Alexander Balodis, of Riverton, faces charges of possession of property obtained by crime, flight from police, resisting arrest, and mischief.

RCMP said he appeared in Brandon Provincial Court on Monday.

“This is the third time in just over a week that Police Dog Ozzy has helped track and capture a suspect,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre in a release. “It truly shows the value and importance of our police dogs, they are so integral to our front-line members and police operations.

Minnedosa RCMP continue to investigate.