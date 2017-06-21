Manitobans braved the wet weather for National Aboriginal Day celebrations at the Forks.

However, an announcement in the nation’s capital had some reflecting on not only honouring indigenous culture, but the use of language to do so.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement in Ottawa Wednesday morning.

“In the spirit of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, we are pleased to announce that National Aboriginal Day will be officially renamed National Indigenous Peoples Day,” Trudeau said.

Community advocate Michael Redhead Champagne spent part of the afternoon hosting events at The Forks. He said the change promotes inclusivity.

“Language matters a lot, and I appreciate the fact that it has been changed,” he said. “I know the term Indigenous provides a global context for us, as First Nations and Métis and Inuit folks in Canada, to connect with our Indigenous relatives across the globe.”

Rene Lachance attends National Aboriginal Day festivities every year, and normally brings his young daughter.

“Just so she’ll know a little bit about her history, and what better place to learn,” Lachance said.

Speaking to the announcement, he said he supported calling it Indigenous Peoples Day henceforth.

“Indigenous means to form this country,” he said. “Makes sense to me.”

Robert Wavey was also at The Forks taking in celebrations. He said while he thinks the change of name might be significant to younger people, for him it’s just words.

“It’s not really significant for me,” Wavey said. “I think the fact that I’m from this country and my ancestors originate from here is enough for me. And I hope for my children as well.”

The change is being welcomed by many, including Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Sheila North Wilson, who penned a letter to Trudeau last spring calling for the change.

“Over time, the use of the word ‘Aboriginal’ has gained a negative and derogatory implication because of its use throughout colonialism. The term may include many groups of Indigenous People such as Status First Nations, Non-Status First Nations, Métis and Inuit people in Canada; however, it can be seen as non-inclusive to other Indigenous People,” she wrote back on May 25, 2016.

National Aboriginal Day was first celebrated on June 21, 1996. The annual occasion is celebrated in centres across the country.