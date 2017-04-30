Featured
Shots fired on Government Avenue leads to arrest of 3 men
Winnipeg police blocked off part of Bowman Avenue on Thursday after receiving a call about shots fired on Government Avenue. (Photo: Simon Stones/CTV Winnipeg)
Published Sunday, April 30, 2017 12:02PM CST
Winnipeg police arrested three men after shots were fired at a house on Government Avenue Thursday morning.
Police were called to a house in the 600 block around 6:15 a.m. No one was injured in the shooting, police said.
After investigating, officers learned that two groups had gotten into a fight at a house in the 400 block of Bowman Avenue some time earlier.
Winnipeg Police Service units responded to the area and arrested two men, Addan Hector Andino-Lopez, 21, and Jarrett Michael Stevens, 20.
On Friday, police also arrested Matthew Boyd Hudson, 19. They also recovered two firearms.
All three face multiple charges including firearms offences.
