Winnipeg police arrested three men after shots were fired at a house on Government Avenue Thursday morning.

Police were called to a house in the 600 block around 6:15 a.m. No one was injured in the shooting, police said.

After investigating, officers learned that two groups had gotten into a fight at a house in the 400 block of Bowman Avenue some time earlier.

Winnipeg Police Service units responded to the area and arrested two men, Addan Hector Andino-Lopez, 21, and Jarrett Michael Stevens, 20.

On Friday, police also arrested Matthew Boyd Hudson, 19. They also recovered two firearms.

All three face multiple charges including firearms offences.