You might get worried if someone told you high school students were lighting their hands on fire.

But there's nothing to fear when the flammable students are members of the Sisler High School Science Squad.

"We provide opportunities for kids to interact with science, and do hands on stuff," said Sisler Science Squad Director Kaye Gaudreau.

The squad started small a decade ago—just eight students with a passion for science.

It’s grown since then. This year there are 75 students on the team, including Claire Flaminiano who just joined this year.

"It's been really fun so far. It's really great, I've learned a lot," she said.

As much fun as it is, it's a big commitment for teachers and students. The students become science ambassadors within the school, and in the community. They regularly perform skits and experiments.

Gaudreau says it's paying off in the classroom.

"We've had to add sections to our science classes for the chem, bio and physics, which is really good," she said.

The Sisler Science Squad was recently recognized for its achievements. The teachers won the Science Teachers Association of Manitoba's Science Achievement Award.