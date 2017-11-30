

CTV Winnipeg





The city’s annual snow route parking ban will go into effect Friday at 2 a.m.

This means vehicles cannot park on streets designated as snow routes between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

The city said starting this year it will be issuing snow route violation tickets through the mail, in addition to placing them on windshields. The city said the move to mail enables the Winnipeg Parking Authority to cover more area.

The city said it is imperative that vehicles not be left on snow routes overnight in order to accommodate snow clearing crews.

Tickets may cost you up to $100, and some vehicles could be towed.

The city said all snow routes are marked with signs.

The parking ban will be in effect until March 1.

More information about winter parking bans is available on the city’s website.