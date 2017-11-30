Buying a real Christmas tree could you set you back a few dollars extra this year.

Some sellers have noticed a small spike in prices from their suppliers. And that could make it tougher for some tree lots to turn a profit.

Ray Dubois of Ron Paul Garden Centre said his most popular tree, the 6 to 7 foot Balsam Fir, has gone up $2 this year at his store.

"They should of gone up more, but I can't do it," said Dubois.

The 67th Winnipeg Scout Group calculated each tree cost them around $1.50 more this year, but the group is holding the line on prices at their River Heights tree lot, which is expected to take a bite out of fundraising profits.

"Well it always hurts," said Tim McManus who works with the Scout group. "We're a non-profit organization and we're supporting the Scout group so $1500 out of our pocket is $1500 out of their pocket."

The group representing Canadian Christmas tree growers said there are enough trees to go around but in some cases the cost of growing Christmas trees has gone up in the past year.

"It may be labour costs are going up but they're very slight," said Shirley Brennan, executive director of the Canadian Christmas Tree Growers Association. "It's not a percentage across the board that everybody has raised their prices."

Lacoste Garden Centre said its suppliers didn't raise their prices at all.

"We didn't see a price increase," said owner Jordan Hiebert. "It's more or less status quo. Well, completely status quo."