The Canadian Red Cross says wildfire evacuees from St. Theresa Point are beginning to fly home Sunday.

In an email to CTV News, the agency said it’s working with St. Theresa Point First Nation to facilitate the return of evacuees.

It said the leadership of the community determined St. Theresa Point is safe for people to go home.

It said the decision on when to return home is made by each First Nation in consultation with the federal government.

The Manitoba government said Sunday the fire no longers poses a direct threat to the three communities.

The Red Cross said it will provide more details on the repatriation in a news release to be issued later today.

At the end of August, wildfires close to Wasagamack First Nation created danger and smoke in the Island Lake area.

At this time, about 3,700 people from Wasagamack, Garden Hill and St. Theresa Point travelled to Brandon, Winnipeg and Thompson to stay in hotels and shelters.

On Sept. 2, the Red Cross said about 1,500 more people from Garden Hill First Nation would be flown to Winnipeg.

There are just over one thousand evacuees from St. Theresa Point, spokesperson Lisa Saunders said in an email to CTV News.

She said most evacuees stayed in Winnipeg and Brandon and the bulk of the flights home will take place Sunday, with some additional ones Monday.

Saunders said most flights fit around 50 people, and evacuees should be home in the next couple of days.

“It is great that the people of St. Theresa Point are able to head home and get back to their lives. For those evacuees still outside of their homes, the Red Cross team continues to work with the communities leaders to provide necessary support.” Shawn Feely, Canadian Red Cross vice-president, Manitoba and Nunavut.