

CTV Winnipeg





A story CTV Winnipeg reported in the fall has won a prestigious award from the Radio Television Digital News Association Canada.

In September, CTV Winnipeg sports anchor Shawn Churchill told you about legally blind sports photographer Tara Miller.

Miller has been taking photos for the Winnipeg Goldeyes for three years. Capturing the perfect image in a fast-moving game like baseball is extremely difficult for anyone, but Miller's condition makes her work even more challenging.

Saturday night at an awards gala in Calgary, the story won the 2016 Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market) for the Prairie Region.