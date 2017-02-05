The last wish of an eight-year-old girl with inoperable brain cancer will come true when a playground is built in her home community of Norway House.

In January, the Dream Factory told Jordin Bailey’s family she would get her wish. With the help of people in Norway House, they raised $59,000 to build a park in the centre of the Niska View community.

When Jordin told the Dream Factory what her wish was, the organization said they had never received a request like that.

“And when she said that I was like, ‘Oh that’s so cool, my girl. Right on, you’re giving back to the community to get a park there, because, there’s no park there, ever since the Niska View area was built and we’ve always wanted one there,” said Jordin’s mom, Lisa Kematch.

Jordin’s family first noticed something was wrong last July after she bumped her head while swimming. Kematch said Jordin’s eye turned outward and she started throwing up.

She was flown to Winnipeg, where a scan revealed a tumour the size of a golf ball.

“She’s not going to be able to enjoy herself, perhaps, and she’s just thinking about others. And it’s a strong message behind that for all of us,” said Norway House Chief Ron Evans.

The Dream Factory approached Jordin’s family in October. The local radio station held a fundraising drive and within three hours, they had raised the $59,000.

However, they said more money is still needed to make the park a reality.