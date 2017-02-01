Featured
Transcona rollover causes morning traffic delays
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, February 1, 2017 11:47AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 1, 2017 2:24PM CST
A rollover in Transcona caused some traffic problems Wednesday morning.
A van flipped onto its side on Plessis Road around 9 a.m.
The crash blocked the southbound lanes, forcing drivers to turn around and find an alternate route.
Fire and paramedics were called to the scene, and a tow truck was able to right the vehicle and clear the lanes.
No word on any injuries or what caused the van to roll.