

CTV Winnipeg





A rollover in Transcona caused some traffic problems Wednesday morning.

A van flipped onto its side on Plessis Road around 9 a.m.

The crash blocked the southbound lanes, forcing drivers to turn around and find an alternate route.

Fire and paramedics were called to the scene, and a tow truck was able to right the vehicle and clear the lanes.

No word on any injuries or what caused the van to roll.