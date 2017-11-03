

A doctor at a walk-in clinic on Johnson Avenue is facing new sexual assault charges after a number of new alleged victims have come forward.

Police said the eight female victims all range in age from 24 to 69 years old.

Police said on October 19, a 19-year-old woman came forward claiming she had been sexually assaulted after a visit to a walk-in clinic.

51-year-old Amir Houshang Mazhariravesh, known as Dr. Amir Ravesh, was charged with sexual assault.

Investigators said Mazhariravesh turned himself into police, but he was later released on a promise to appear in court.

After further investigation, police said eight more victims have come forward.

Amir Houshang Mazhariravesh, 51, has been charged with eight counts of sexual assault along and one count of obtaining sexual services for consideration.

Police believe these incidents are alleged to have happened between 2013 and October 2017.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons says Dr. Ravesh is not currently practicing.

Const. Jay Murray said the investigation is not over.

“We do believe there may still be other victims out there," said Murray.

Mazhariravesh remains in police custody.