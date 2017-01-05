

Sarolta Saskiw, CTV Winnipeg





Manitobans will once again be able to use their Visa credit cards at Walmart stores across the province.

The retail giant has been at a standstill with Visa over credit card fees since October of 2016, preventing the card from being used at any 16 Walmart locations in Manitoba.

“We have come to an agreement with Walmart through which Visa credit cards will be accepted at all Canadian Walmart stores, including in Manitoba,” said Carla Hindman, spokesperson with Visa Canada.

Walmart initially banned the credit card alleging it was paying too much for annual fees. However, Visa claimed it offered Walmart one of the lowest rates in the country, but the retailer wanted it reduced even more.

After the ban was in place, Visa encouraged Manitoba card users in early November to spend their money at a grocery store other than Walmart – offering $10 credit for purchases $50 and more.

The new agreement means cardholders can start using Visa again at Walmart starting Jan. 6.