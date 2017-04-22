

CTV Winnipeg





After a week of warm sunny weather, Winnipeggers woke up to a wet and snowy Saturday.

A spring storm brought fat clumps of snow from the sky. The snow made streets and sidewalks wet and sloppy as it began to melt.

The snowfall ended around 10:30 a.m. Temperatures fell over the course of the morning to around the freezing mark and will rise slightly to just above freezing by this afternoon.

The cold temperatures will hang around for much of the week with single-digit highs until about Friday.

Winnipeg could get more snow on Monday, but the rest of the week looks sunny.