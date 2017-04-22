Featured
Wet, snowy morning in Winnipeg as cold stretch settles in
A spring storm brought fat clumps of snow from the sky. The snow made streets and sidewalks wet and sloppy as it began to melt. (Photo: Cameron MacLean/CTV Winnipeg)
Published Saturday, April 22, 2017 10:47AM CST
After a week of warm sunny weather, Winnipeggers woke up to a wet and snowy Saturday.
A spring storm brought fat clumps of snow from the sky. The snow made streets and sidewalks wet and sloppy as it began to melt.
Sometimes you just have to embrace what Mother Nature gives you. #mbstorm #theexchangedistrict #winnipeg #travelmanitoba #snow pic.twitter.com/o5NnZo3wJJ— Diane Hammerling (@bbphoto_ca) April 22, 2017
Yesterday it was +17°C in Winnipeg!#april22 #ywg #snow #brr pic.twitter.com/dWpZ5hNvUd— Amanda Gurney (@Amanda_Gurney) April 22, 2017
The snowfall ended around 10:30 a.m. Temperatures fell over the course of the morning to around the freezing mark and will rise slightly to just above freezing by this afternoon.
The cold temperatures will hang around for much of the week with single-digit highs until about Friday.
Winnipeg could get more snow on Monday, but the rest of the week looks sunny.
Frosted Flakes for breakfast! #SaturdayMorning #Winnipeg #Manitoba #snow #April ⛄ @AshesandDreams1 pic.twitter.com/HbGqMHCBw5— Lisa Saunders (@LisaSaundersWPG) April 22, 2017
