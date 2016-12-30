Winnipegger’s have many options to ring in the new year on Saturday with events for everyone, young or old.

For fireworks, The Forks will have two displays, one at 8 p.m. and another at midnight.

There are tons of family-friendly events with activities for kids.

Starting at 11 a.m., the Children’s Museum has planned a formal event with snacks from Domino’s Pizza, family photos, a magic show, musical entertainment, a science demonstration and ending with a ginger ale toast and balloon drop at noon.

The North Kildonan Community Centre will be open all night, with skating and an open canteen, starting at 7 p.m.

For a more traditional celebration, Lieutenant Governor Janice Filmon will host a reception. The traditional dates back to the Red River settlement days. It runs from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The grown-ups have plenty of options, too. The RBC Convention Centre will host a dinner and dance party from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Fairmont Hotel will host an elaborate evening featuring five different rooms at the “Happiness Hotel – The Second Floor” event, put on by Love Life Productions. Guests can enjoy a Charlie Chaplin movie theatre, tarot card readings, virtual painting, Taiko drumming, and jazz music in a send-up of 1920s culture.

Local classic rock heroes Harlequin will play a show at Club Regent. The Radisson Downtown Hotel is hosting a gala in support of Kidsport.

For hockey fans, the Winnipeg Jets will play the New York Islanders at MTS Centre.