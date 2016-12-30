

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipegger’s have many options to ring in the new year on Saturday with events for everyone, young or old.

For fireworks, The Forks will have two displays, one at 8 p.m. and another at midnight.

There are tons of family-friendly events with activities for kids.

Starting at 11 a.m., the Children’s Museum has planned a formal event with snacks from Domino’s Pizza, family photos, a magic show, musical entertainment, a science demonstration and ending with a ginger ale toast and balloon drop at noon.

The North Kildonan Community Centre will be open all night, with skating and an open canteen, starting at 7 p.m.

For a more traditional celebration, Lieutenant Governor Janice Filmon will host a reception. The traditional dates back to the Red River settlement days. It runs from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The grown-ups have plenty of options, too. The RBC Convention Centre will host a dinner and dance party from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Fairmont Hotel will host an elaborate evening featuring five different rooms at the “Happiness Hotel – The Second Floor” event, put on by Love Life Productions. Guests can enjoy a Charlie Chaplin movie theatre, tarot card readings, virtual painting, Taiko drumming, and jazz music in a send-up of 1920s culture.

Local classic rock heroes Harlequin will play a show at Club Regent. The Radisson Downtown Hotel is hosting a gala in support of Kidsport.

For hockey fans, the Winnipeg Jets will play the New York Islanders at MTS Centre.