Residents in R.M. of West St. Paul have spotted a wolf roaming around their neighbourhood.

On March 3, a resident snapped a photo, which was sent to Manitoba Conservation. They confirmed that it was indeed a young wolf, which appeared to be in poor health.

The wolf was seen around homes on Rossmore Avenue and running in McNaughton Park, as well as inside the Perimeter Highway in Riverbend, the R.M. said on its website.

David Walker, a professor in the Department of Environment and Geography at the University of Manitoba, said the wolf likely isn’t from a local population and is more likely simply passing through.

Wolves can roam over a large territory, said Walker, who has seen a wolf that was originally collared near Pine Falls in the Whiteshell region turn up in Thunderbay, Ont.

As for any risk posed by the wolf, Walker said the biggest concern is the possible transmission of disease between dogs in the area and the wolf.

People should make sure their dogs’ shots are up-to-date, clean up after their dogs, and don’t leave garbage out.

“If this kind of situation causes people to go out and get their dogs vaccinated when they wouldn’t otherwise, then you know, that’s a good thing. But it’s not as if the risk has become that much greater than the baseline risk of living in a suburban area close to the countryside.”

The R.M. of West St. Paul advises anyone who sees the wolf to call Manitoba Conservation at 204-785-5373.

With files from Emad Agahi