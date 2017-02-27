A Wolseley restaurant has lost an appeal against a city order forcing it to use disposable plates and cutlery.

The Neighbourhood Bookstore and Cafe was given a waiver by the city to not install a $5,000 to $6,000 grease trap that prevents grease from entering the sewer system.

The exception comes with a provision that the business not use permanent plates and cutlery because washing them could send more grease down the drain.

Owner Bill Fulger said using paper and plastic products is creating more garbage, in an area he described as "The Granola Belt."

City councillors who voted against the appeal felt if an exception was made in this case, then other restaurants could follow suit.